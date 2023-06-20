Denying to release Rice for Karnataka is Injustice by Centre towards Poor – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: The ruling Congress workers of Udupi district on Tuesday staged a protest to condemn the central government’s alleged move of not selling rice available in stock with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Addressing the protesters former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said that the Congress government in Karnataka is committed to implementing all the five guarantee schemes. However, the BJP government at the Centre opposes the Anna Bhagya Scheme that offers 10 kg of rice to poor families in Karnataka.

The Congress government has already implemented the Shakti Scheme allowing free travel for women in state-owned buses. The Central government has prevented the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from releasing rice to Karnataka which is an injustice by the Centre towards the poor. The central government is ready to give millions of metric tons of rice to the Taliban government but not ready to give it to the poor people of Karnataka state. They should not stop schemes aimed to help the poor, he said.

The state is not asking for rice from the Centre for free but is willing to procure the required quantity by paying the price. The Congress government will implement the scheme at any cost, he said.

Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Vice President Prakyath Shetty, Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, Congress leaders Prasad Raj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, Harish Kini, Geetha Wagle, Vishwas Ameen, Prashanth Jattanna, Deepak Kotian, Prashanth Poojary, Saurabh Ballal and others were present.

