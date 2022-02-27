Department of Archaeology Museums & Heritage Mangalore Holds Heritage Cycling Rally

Mangaluru: The Department of Archaeology Museums & Heritage Mangalore, in association with Mangalore Cycling Club, held a Heritage Cycling Rally to create awareness on heritage from the DC office, here on February 27.

The Heritage Cycling Rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V at the DC office premises.

Addressing the gathering, DC Dr Rajendra spoke about the importance of creating awareness on heritage. Dr Rajendra said, “The old DC building built by Banga rulers 400 years ago has historic importance. This building was later converted to the District administration office and Thomas Munro was the first collector of Canara. There is a plaque on the wall containing the names of 88 persons who had participated in the first world war. This old DC office building will be renovated”.

DC Dr Rajendra wished all the cyclists and the organizers success.

The cycling rally flagged off from the DC office premises, passed through the Clock tower – city centre – PVS – Mangalore City Corporation – Ladyhill and culminated at Sultan Battery which has historic importance.

The police department escorted the rally and the traffic police helped the cyclists to peddle without any hurdles from the starting point to the culmination point.

More than 50 cyclists from 5 to 62 years participated in the Heritage Cycling Rally. Archaeological officer Dhanalakshmi welcomed the gathering and delivered the vote of thanks.