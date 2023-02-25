Departmental inquiry against IAS Rohini, IPS Roopa over public spat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a departmental inquiry against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil over their public spat, sources said on Saturday.

The sources confirmed that the inquiry has been ordered by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma as per the orders of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The government had taken serious note of the public spat which continued between two senior officers despite warnings issued by the Chief Minister and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The sources explained that the matters of issuing a public statement, posting of private photos on social media would be probed against Roopa.

The allegations against Sindhuri of construction of swimming pool, violating heritage structure and carrying out construction activities during Covid pandemic and a bag purchase scam would be investigated.

The probe will also look into the violation of service laws and guidelines.

Both officers have been transferred from their present postings and were not allotted any new posts yet.

The two had engaged in the public spat regarding corruption and personal matters in the wake of which they were given gag orders by the state government.

The two public servants have been given strict instructions not to speak to the media or use any social media platforms.

Sindhuri had also approached the court and got orders against Roopa for not issuing any damaging statements against her and not to post any material on social media handles.

The court, however, has adjourned the matter to March 7 while allowing Roopa to file her objections.

