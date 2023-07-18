Deployment of Officers as per protocol for Reception of State Guests: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Chief Ministers of various states and former Union Ministers who arrived in Bengaluru were considered state guests and according to protocol, officials were assigned only to welcome all those visiting dignitaries.

The Chief Minister responded to the opposition parties’ criticism of using IAS officers for political programmes.

Chief Ministers of various states and former central ministers who arrived in the state were the guests of the state. This has been the practice in the past. There is no violation of protocol here. The officials were assigned only to welcome dignitaries and they were not used for political programs, he clarified.

