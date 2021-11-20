‘Dept can Dismiss Dr Rajendra Kumar for Alleged Misappropriation of Funds’- Minister ST Somashekar

‘Department ( Registrar of Cooperative Societies) can Dismiss SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr Rajendra Kumar for Alleged Misappropriation of funds’- State Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar

Mangaluru: Even though Dr Rajendra Kumar-the Chairman of SCDCC Bank, Mangaluru had today, (20 November) decided to withdraw his candidacy as an Independent Candidate for the MLC Election scheduled on 10 December, but on Friday, 19 November Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar had warned and said that the department (Registrar of Cooperative Societies) can dismiss him for alleged misappropriation of funds.



State Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar

Minister Somashekar addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by Bharatiya Janata Party in Udupi and Mangaluru, had said that Rs 19 lakh was being transferred every year from the South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust, of which Rajendra Kumar is the Managing Trustee. “The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the Board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act,” said Somashekar.

SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr Rajendra Kumar

Dr Rajendra Kumar had earlier decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate from Dakshina Kannada-Udupi Local Authorities’ constituency, which has two seats, stating that no one heeded his request to give representation to the cooperative sector in the Council. He opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16, and met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17. Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and former Byndoor MLA K Gopal Poojari facilitated the meeting.

Congress leaders were wary of Rajendra Kumar’s candidature as he could defeat the party’s official candidate, and hence attempted to win him over to their side.