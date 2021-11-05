Dept of Business Admin of Sahyadri College gets DSRI Funding of Rs 27.91 Lakhs

Spread the love



















Department of Business Administration of Sahyadri college of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru receives DSIR Funding of Rs.27.91 lakhs from Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Mangaluru: Dr. Vishal Samartha, Director of the MBA Program along with her team members Mr. Padmanabha B and Mr.Samarth Shenoy received a funding of Rs.27.91 lakhs from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), part of the Ministry of Science and Technology for their project titled ‘ Socio economic Development of women weavers community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka’.

The Project shall focus on empowering the women weavers in the endangered tradition of weaving. The introduction of power looms through the project will reduce the physical stress on legs and hands of women weavers, thereby improving quality and quantity of finished products. This will also increase the income of weavers and can attract the younger generation. The tenurity of the project is for two years benefitting 140 women weavers.

This shall be one among the several ongoing projects of the college. All the projects of the Department have been guided and supervised by Dr. Manjappa Sarathi, Director- R&D and Consultancy and Dr.Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri college of Engineering and Management.

Like this: Like Loading...