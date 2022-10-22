Dept of Physiotherapy FMMC Inks MOU with THIM University of The Netherlands & Switzerland

Dept of Physiotherapy Father Muller Medical College,(FMMC) Mangaluru Inks MOU with THIM University of The Netherlands & Switzerland

Mangaluru: Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with THIM De International Hogeschool Voor fysiotherapie University of The Netherlands and Switzerland.

Both universities have agreed to cooperate in academic and research exchange programs. The MOU was signed at THIM University Netherlands by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and Thim van der Laan Director THIM Universities on the 10th October 2022. Prof Cherishma D’Silva Head of the Department of Physiotherapy FMMC and Prof Andre Head of THIM University Netherlands witnessed the event.

This agreement will be a platform for academic exchange activities which shall include faculty and student exchange programs. The parties intend to exchange Educational and Research cooperation thereby sharing knowledge, experiences, and educational research results.

Like this: Like Loading...