Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan Inaugurates’ Centre of Excellence and Industry Hub’ at Sahyadri

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan Inaugurates’ Centre of Excellence and Industry Hub’ at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan C N inaugurated “Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence & Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning” and “Industry Hub” at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru on 24th February 2021.

The new premise of NAIN, K-Tech Centre, was inaugurated by Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament. Shri Harikrishna Bantwal, Chairman, KEONICS inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Robotics Welding.

The new Research Design Lab (RDL) premise was inaugurated by Dr Bharath Shetty Y., MLA, Mangalore City North.

Shri Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, welcomed all the dignitaries.

Shri Johnson Tellis, CEO of TCE presented the achievements of Sahyadri and its potential to take up higher responsibilities and work hand in hand with the Government for its “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative. A proposal was also handed over by the Principal of Sahyadri College, Dr Rajesha S in this regard.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan was then felicitated for his vision and initiatives in taking the State of Karnataka to the top ranking in National Innovation and Start-Ups.

In his speech, Dr Ashwathnarayan mentioned that Educational Institutions are the means through which societal concerns can be addressed. He acknowledged that in spite of huge challenges that one faces in order to start an institution, Shri Manjunath Bhandary has started it, maintained it and offered it to the community. He called upon the Alumni of any institution to give it back to their Alma mater. In his concluding remarks, the Dy CM appreciated Sahyadri for its Centre of Excellence in Emerging areas, Industry Hub, In-house companies and start-ups and said that Sahyadri is far ahead, and as per NEP 2020, Engineering colleges have wider scope due to the importance given to multi-disciplinary approach. He stimulated the audience to Skill Up, Be Industry Relevant, Be a job creator or a job seeker as per your choice, but remember to adapt pursuit of excellence in life and in whatever you do.

Smt. Champa E, General Manager Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, Shri Uday Birje, co-founder and director, Thinkstreet technologies, Dr Abhishek Vaish of IIT Allahabad and Dr. Rajesha S, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, were present.

Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security and Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are funded Rs 80.00 lac by VGST, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka.

Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security

This CoE is to foster a benchmark framework for Network and System forensics for the benefit of the Modern Societies, Capacity Building to Law Enforcement Agencies, Legal Practitioners including Judges, Faculty Fraternity & Students of Higher Learning and Offer Courses on Cyber Security with Interactive portal through Centre of Excellence.

Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

This CoE is to foster Groundbreaking Research, to develop solutions that address societal problems and to become an Artificial Intelligence Competency Centre that provides a platform for collaboration between Industry and Academia. It would also help to impart AI-based high-quality training for the students and faculty members involved in UG, PG and Doctoral programs and engage them in design thinking.

Centre of Excellence in Robotic Welding

This CoE is jointly funded by KCTU, Govt. of Karnataka and Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management. This CoE has high-end welding Robotic Machines of TIG and MIG accessories. The objective of establishing the welding Centre of Excellence is to facilitate the local industrial needs in terms of precision manufacturing and to train the manpower.

Industry Hub – Technical Career Education – TCE

In line with the guidelines laid by the All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE and Visvesvaraya Technological University’s step towards setting up Industry Hub in every college to facilitate industry readiness and to nurture skills that are essential for industries, Technical Career Education was established to partner with technical institutions and Industries, thereby serving as an enabler and facilitator for benefits of all.

For this to be successful, Technical Career Education Pvt Ltd (TCE) has signed MOU with multiple Industries to build a curriculum that aligns with industry standards and also to provide industry experts to enhance the technical skills of the students. The industries chosen are from technologies such as AI & ML, AR/VR/MR, IoT, Robotics, Data Science, RPA, and the likes that are going to create more jobs in the future. TCE focuses on setting up the Centre of Excellence in partnership with colleges that help in giving hands-on training on industrial concepts to the students, thereby making them competent enough to be deployable in industries.

NAIN Center

Sahyadri has been awarded New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Govt. of Karnataka. Through this center a total of 21 projects have been funded a total amount of Rs 54 Lakhs. This has resulted in the formation of 10 LLPS, out of which three LLP’s have received a total grant of Rs. 85 Lakhs for scaling up. In addition to this, several student ideas that are mentored through this center have won various State & National awards. The center focuses on nurturing entrepreneurs from the region for the development of the community aligning to the Nation’s vision of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

Research Design Lab – RDL Technologies Pvt Ltd

Research Design Lab – continues to maintain product excellence and performance by introducing innovative, cost-effective solutions to cater to the needs of the industry. Their clients include Honda, Erickson, Toyota and the likes. Students who dream to innovate and excel in the field of Electronics and Engineering will get access to this industry to get industry exposure and work on real-time projects.

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, over the years, has evolved an education model with innovation at its epicenter to nurture enterprises, innovative products, and visionaries for community development. It has been continuously striving to improve and facilitate Start-ups emerging in the coastal region.

The college has built an ecosystem that provides end-to-end services to incubate and start-ups in terms of mentoring support, infrastructure, legal support, IPR, product development, seed fund, and access to investors.