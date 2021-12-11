Derogatory Remarks on Gen Bipin Rawat’s Death, Case Filed in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others including his wife was killed in a military chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Soon after some persons had posted messages on social media platforms celebrating the death. One person named Sushanth has filed a complaint about the derogatory remarks on Gen Bipin Rawat. Based on his complaint, we have filed a case in the Pandeshwar police station under sections 505 (1)(B) 505 (2) 505 (1)(a)”, said the police commissioner Shashi Kumar, during the press meet held at the police commissioner’s office here on December 11.

Addressing the media persons, Police commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police department to take strict action against those indulging in spreading hate and celebratory messages on social media in connection with the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in an army helicopter crash. Three persons have posted hate messages on the Facebook page. We have filed cases against those who have posted hate messages on Gen Bipin Rawat. We are in the process of finding those accounts and whether they are fake or real”.

Police Commissioner further said, “We will take the advice of the experts because one of the Facebook account holders is from Karkala, another one is from Bengaluru and the other one is unknown. We will take them into custody for investigation. So far no arrest has been made in this case”.