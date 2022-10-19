Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh brings the curtains down at LFW x FDCI



New Delhi: Ace designer Rajesh Pratap Singh was the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI finale presentatio, showcasing his latest collection, an ode to the 50’s. The couturier incorporated 19th century elements in contemporary fashion.

The new line paid homage to he popular French opera ‘The Opera Lakme’ by Leo Delibes, from which the cosmetic brand derives its name. Singh was inspired by the history Lakme’s foundation by Simone Tata, which budded out of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of creating a beauty brand with international standards.

Speaking on this, Singh told IANSlife, “I find that story very compelling and I wonder what the times and emotions of that period were. When the country was so young and for me that’s a riveting thought. I can only imagine what the conversations between Simone Tata and Pandit Nehru, and what their idea of modernity was at that time. I can only speculate and surmise. The 50’s had elements of couture which we have too in this collection, in a modern contemporary fashion.”

He added: “This year is 70 years since the inception of Lakme. A milestone that deserves a befitting celebration and I am honoured to be chosen as the finale designer. For this, it’s time to pay a tribute to the person who made this possible, Mrs. Tata.”

The silhouettes comprised exaggerated shoulders with cropped boleros, cocoon jackets, structured jumpsuits and saree drape dresses. Resin coated khadi jackets with suture seam details, Stainless steel juxtaposed with khadi, asymmetricity, iridescent woven metallic fabrics, a hoodie borelo, and the designers signature engineered pleated jackets.

Models strolled over the ramp wearing sarees with structured jackets in metallic shades of ivory and black futuristic metallics as the acapella singers and pianist transported the audience to the 19th century.

“One tries with each collection to work on new fabrics, developments, shapes and dimensions. This is a process. The interesting part of this presentation is the music too, which is an intrinsic part of it,” Singh said.

He added: “India is a hothouse of creativity in many spheres be it art, fashion or music and is coming of age in the international arena as well. With platforms like Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, I am glad it gives the opportunity to channel their creativity and showcase their designers.”

Lakme brand ambassador Mrunal Thakur opened the show, wearing pant saree, paired with with a crisp white full-sleeve shirt, cinched at the waist with a black belt. She completed the look with black boots, maroon lips and hair parted from the middle and pulled back in a bun.

