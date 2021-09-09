Spread the love



















Despite Covid Guidelines Udupi Gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi

Udupi: The residents of Udupi are all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Since people from all parts of the country live in the Education and temple city Udupi, every festival is celebrated with great religious fervour and excitement. This year due to the COVID risk the state government has issued guidelines for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

As the government has issued guidelines for Ganeshothsava, the Ganesha idol makers have accelerated the work on Ganesha idols. Several sculptors have been preparing eco-friendly idols using clay and avoiding the use of chemical colours.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has also appealed to the people to shun away Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (POP), harmful colours and install Ganesha idols made of clay and turmeric to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

He said that the immersion of the Ganesha idol made of plaster of Paris pollutes the rivers and other sources of water. The use of plaster of Paris and harmful colours for Ganesha idols is banned. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations of the Gauri Ganesha festival should be within the guidelines.

As per the state government order, the Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has issued guidelines for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Udupi district. As per the guidelines, no cultural events are allowed. He also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed during celebrations as well as during the immersion ceremony. Processions with the idols are also banned.

According to the Guidelines, a pandal can come up in an area of 50×50 feet. The government has also barred all cultural events and DJ programmes organised on account of the festival. It has restricted the height of the Ganesha idols to four feet at public programmes and two feet at residences.

Only a ‘small number of people will be allowed to take the idol for the visarjan. All public places and temples where Ganesha idols are installed will have to be sanitised on a daily basis.

Arrangements should be made to provide sanitisers and thermal screening for devotees. All events at the Ganesh pandals should end at 9 pm, in accordance with the night curfew regulations.

Any violation of the guidelines will attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, added DC Kurma Rao.

Photo and Video By Shrikanth and Rajesh Hemmady

