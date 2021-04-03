Spread the love



















Despite Covid, railways logs highest-ever route electrification



ArrayNew Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it has achieved the highest-ever figure in electrification of sections, covering 6,015 route km (RKM) in a single year during 2020-21.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that the national transporter has has surpassed the previous highest of 5,276 RKM achieved in 2018-19.

“It is a proud moment for Indian Railways for achieving target of 6,000 km plus electrification project completion during the tough time of 2020-21. Indian Railways is becoming environment friendly and energy secured,” he said.

The official said that the latest broad gauge network of Indian Railways amounts 63,949 RKM and with 740 km of Konkan Railway, totals 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM i.e. 71 per cent has been electrified by March 31 this year.

He said that a lot of emphasis has been given to railway electrification in recent years with a view to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country’s energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

The official further stated that more than five times electrification was achieved during the last seven years since 2014 as compared to 2007-14. Since 2014, a record 24,080 RKM, which is 37 per cent of present broad gauge routes, was electrified against electrification of 4,337 RKM, which is seven per cent of present broad gauge routes during 2007-14.

“Out of total 45,881 RKM electrified so far, 34 per cent has been electrified in last three years only,” he said.

Indian Railways has also commissioned a record 56 TSSs (Traction Sub Stations) during 2020-21, as against previous best of 42, which is an improvement of 33 per cent despite Covid pandemic.

A total of 201 Traction Sub Stations have been commissioned during last seven years as well, he added.