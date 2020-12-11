Despite DC’s & CP’s Order, Vehicles Still Spilling Fish Waste on City Streets Hazardous to Riders

Spread the love



















Despite Deputy Commissioner & Police Commissioner’s Order, Vehicles are Still Spilling Fish Waste on City Streets Hazardous to Riders- and Police and District Admin and MCC Officials have turned a blind eye towards the issue!

Mangaluru: Last year, despite Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’s Stern WARNING to drivers of Vehicles spilling Fish Waste on City Streets, the problem still continues, and the police have simply turned ablind eye towards it. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean stood at the road leading from Fish Dakke (Dock at Bunder) towards Rosario Church/Forum Mall road, between 6.30 am till 7.30 am, and nearly 50 vehicles that passed through that route, every one of them were seen spilling fish waste water on the streets, including three big trucks, and the rest tempos and two wheelers hauling fish. And there was not a single cop to crack down on this menace. This will make any one wonder, whether this is kind of a ‘ROCKET SCIENCE’ or what, to be rectified? (Just look at the photos in the article with fish waste water on the road)

The Fish Waste Water spillage on the City streets by the fish hauling vehicles is not TODAY’s or YESTERDAY’s issue, it has been going on since years- and complaints of the same issue had been pouring during phone-in programme started by then Police Commissioner Chandrashekar, then the same complaints were heard by the next Police Commissioner T R Suresh, and the same complaints still pour in during the present Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil’s phone-in programme. Then Police Commissioner Dr Harsha who took charge also received a bunch of complaints on the same, and the problem still exists. Our present police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has not continued with the phone-in-programme, so probably he is not aware of this situation. Anyways Team Mangalorean through this report will bring to his attention, so that quick action is taken in rectifying the problem- so that two-wheeler riders don’t skid, fall and injure themselves riding on the slippery fish waste water on the City roads.

City Streets looked CLEAN on the Day (2 Dec) when Fish Dock was CLOSED in solidarity for the tragic death of six fishermen

City police should strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order, and that anyone found discharging of waste water on roads should be slapped with hefty fine followed by seizure of vehicles. The district administration should also step in to put an end to the issue of waste water being spilled by vehicles transporting fish and direct all such vehicles to install waste-water collection tanks. As per the guidelines prescribed by National Green Tribunal (southern zone), all fish carrying vehicles should be adequately insulated and made leak proof; the fish should be transported in crates in order to prevent seepage of melted ice; and the water that spills and also melted ice from craters should be diverted and collected in waste water collection tanks of adequate size (like 50 liters capacity for vehicles carrying one tonne of fish) that are fitted to the vehicles exclusively for this purpose.

THIS IS HOW A FEW CITY STREETS LOOK NOW ON THE PATH OF FISH HAULING VEHICLES ……

Former Police commissioner Sandeep Patil had directed the police personnel and other concerned departments to make sure that these rules are strictly enforced, and violators slapped with hefty fines, like Rs 5000 when caught for the first time, and if the driver is seen discharging fish water on the road for the second time, their vehicle will be seized. But seeing the situation this morning between 6.30 am and 7.30 am, none of the fish hauling drivers have adhered to the rules, and without any fear of being caught by the cops, or could be “I don’t care” kind of attitude, the streets starting from Fish Dock-Bunder passing through the City on their way to their local destinations or destinations in Kerala, are seen with fish waste water, intentionally spilled by the drivers. If the cops want to crack down on such violators, they should be on the road by 6 am for vehicle check- and not according to their timing after they get up from their bed, past 8 or 9 am or so. It will not serve the purpose!

For a long time, the police administration had been claiming there were no set rules to prevent this nuisance. However, following frequent complaints from citizens/residents and media reports, the Mangaluru City police did get the model followed by their Kerala counterparts. Kerala has strictly implemented directions from the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Chennai in containing the menace. It is learnt that NGT, in its interim order on a petition by advocate P. Sasi from Thalassery in January 2013, had directed the government to prosecute drivers and persons responsible for the transportation of fish if the vehicles were found to be discharging waste water on roads.

(File Photo)

In its final verdict on July 2, 2015, the NGT directed the Kerala government to ensure that all vehicles transporting fish were adequately insulated and made leak-proof. They should be fitted with waste-water collection tanks [50-litre capacity for 1 tonne capacity], while fish, mixed with ice, should only be transported in crates. Ever since this order, Kerala government is following the same. As per rules, Markets and fish-processing units should have adequate septic tanks and soak-pit systems to receive waste water. The Tribunal had said all major markets, owned by local authorities, should provide septic tanks on their premises. Fish landing centres and auction centres, markets etc., should be modernized and equipped with storage facilities to handle fish. Goa has facilitated the discharge of waste water into the local underground sewage system at select locations. However, there is no such facility in Karnataka. Acts and regulations on marine fishing are silent on this.

So until, the traffic cops “REALLY…, REALLY…..REALLY” want to crack down on these vehicles discharging fish waste water on streets, two wheeler riders have to be very cautious and look for slippery spots due to fish water spillage, and pedestrians have to cover their noses from inhaling the stinky fishy smell?