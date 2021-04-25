Spread the love



















Despite objections, K’taka officials want another lockdown

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar said on Saturday that scores of officials from across the state have been demanding another round of lockdown despite objections from a large section of people to impose such curbs despite the alarming surge in the number of Covid cases in the state.

After chairing a senior officials’ meeting here, the Chief Secretary told the media that a demand for another round of lockdown from the tchnical advisory committee on Covid affairs has been gaining ground across the state.

“Even the government wants to eforce it. Everyone knows it’s the best solution. But a large section of the peopulation don’t want it. They want everything to be let loose,” he said.

“How long and how much the government can do alone? At some point or the other, the government also needs people’s support to implement its decisions. At least in times like this, the least the government can expect is people to wear their masks properly,” Kumar added.

At the state Cabinet meeting slated for April 26, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is reportedly going to solicit opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions.

The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to the citizens.