Despite Water Scarcity, Even though Schools have Reopened, Colleges have Postponed Reopening

Despite Water Scarcity, Even though Schools in DK District have Reopened, Colleges have Postponed the Reopening

Mangaluru: For five days now, everything has been going on well, after Schools in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday reopened on a positive note despite water scarcity. Every government school was decorated in the district to welcome the children for the new academic year, and a bunch of private schools opened last Thursday. Some schools also admitted new candidates to the institution. At some schools, children who arrived at the schools were welcomed with roses. Many school verandahs were covered with rangoli, banana stems and mango leaves were used to decorate the school entrances. Some local organisations distributed stationery items to the children to mark the school’s reopening. The schools also distributed textbooks and sets of uniforms. In all schools, midday meals were topped up with sweet dishes.

D R Naik, DDPI of Dakshina Kannada, said that though there is water scarcity, arrangements have been made with the help of gram panchayats and local civic bodies to supply water. “The BEOs have instructed taluk panchayats to make arrangements whenever there is a need for water. We are hoping that the situation will ease within a week across the district with the arrival of the monsoon. The school cannot remain shut due to water scarcity,” said Naik, adding that day one had a lot of activities.

Team Mangalorean visiting St Aloysius Higher Primary School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru found classes were decorated with balloons and thoughtful messages were written on blackboards like “You Are All Amazing Just the Way You Are”; “WELCOME-Welcome, Everyone is Unique, Learning Unites Us, Courtesy is Contagious, Overcome Obstacles, Make a Difference, Education is Power”; We All Have Something Within Us That World Needs-Dream BIG, Work Hard, Stay Kind”; Welcome Back Your School Missed You”; Welcome To Our Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends”.

And here is a very thoughtful message that was seen in the VI std classroom at St Aloysius Higher Primary School, which said, “Dear Student, Like A Fresh Flower You Have Come To Us spreading Joy With Your Innocence & Happiness. May God Bless You & Give Us The Pleasure Of Being With You”- and the Headmistress greeted and interacted with the students and their parents, and she was overjoyed to see her school children back after months- and the students were also happy and in smiles to be at their school which they missed for so long, and the company of their teachers and classmates.

Children at St Francis Xavier Higher Primary School, Bejai and Aided Lourdes High School-Bejai are excited and happy to be back at school, to be among their teachers and classmates. They were all welcomed by their headmistresses. Shalini Fernandes speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “ I am relieved today since two of my children attend classes here. It was indeed a hectic time when children were at home, and they couldn’t enjoy the fun that they had at school. It was nice of the management and teachers to give a special welcome to the students. Also good to see that the teachers have decorated the school with buntings and balloons, for a grand welcome”.

A VII std teacher said, “We did miss our students for nearly two months, and we are happy to see them back happy. No one looked bored or unhappy, instead, they were all happy and cheerful to be with their teachers and classmates. More than the students being happy, we teachers too are overwhelmed to have our students amidst us after a break”.

However, With no sign of rain, several educational institutions in the city are hit by a water crisis, forcing some of them to postpone reopening. A few have switched to the online mode of education, and some colleges are depending on tankers to supply water. St Aloysius PU College has postponed the reopening of its I PU classes until the situation improves. It was supposed to reopen on June 1, and then June 5, however, the college has now maintained that the commencement of I PU classes has been postponed due to a severe water crisis and that the new date for reopening will be notified shortly.

Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, principal of the college, informed us that the college has reopened only for II PU students. “We have a well, and the water is enough for II PU students. Mangaluru City Corporation’s water supply has been completely stopped for now. Besides, water is also required for the hostel, which has students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses from St Aloysius College. We cannot accommodate I PU students at the hostels for the time being, and hence I PU classes will begin when the situation improves,” said Fr Sequeira. The PU campus has 4,400 students.

Yenepoya (deemed to be university) campuses in Mudipu and Kuloor have switched to the online mode of learning to tide over the crisis. The students who were staying in hostels have been sent home. “We got lucky. Our semester classes get over on Monday, followed by semester examinations. From Friday, we have switched to the online mode of learning, until further notice,” stated a spokesperson of the college in Kuloor, adding that the campus has 2,000 students.

Like this: Like Loading...