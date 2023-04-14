Detailed Checklist For Buying A Brand New Car

A new car is a hefty investment, no matter the make and model. It should be bought with careful consideration as it is sure to be around for at least seven years or more. Having your own checklist is beneficial rather than asking a sales associate to suggest a car. Doing this eliminates any possibility of confusion and buyer’s regret. Here are some points that can help you gain clarity and should be a part of your checklist.

Also Read – 5 Factors that Impact your Car Insurance Premium

Checklist For Buying A Brand New Car

1. Determine the Purpose of Buying a Car – Are you buying a car as a daily commute companion, or do you wish to use it only on weekends and on long drives? It is also wise to consider the size and comfort of your family. A large vehicle is suitable for families who love to travel. A small and compact car like a hatchback is advisable if you travel daily through the city’s traffic.

2. Research About Different Cars & Associated Costs – It is essential to understand your choices when looking for a car. Starting from electric vehicles, there are cars available for every budget. While considering cars, don’t forget to calculate the ownership costs that come with the particular car. Comprehensive car insurance and other costs like the cost of added accessories and vehicle registration should be added when you consider the overall cost.

3. Analyse the Total On-Road Cost Related to the Vehicle – The total on-road cost accounts for all the expenses you may incur whilst you own the car. Starting with mileage, maintenance costs, and other costs like regular servicing, replacing tires and changing fluids, there are many other costs that you need to think about as they differ with models. The on-road cost also involves any cost you may incur to keep the engine functioning well.

Also Read – What Should You Consider When Buying or Renewing Car Insurance?

4. Always Take a Test Drive Before Finalising a Car – The theoretical specifications may sound attractive, but the comfort and feel of the car are important factors to consider. A test drive gives you a peek at the vehicle’s power and the steering wheel’s sensitivity, amongst other things. You can get a first-hand experience regarding the handling as well as the features of the car.

5. Keep an Eye on Available Offers & Festive Discounts – There are many festivals, like Diwali and Christmas, during which plenty of discounts and offers exist. Apart from this, offers are available on particular banks’ credit or debit cards. When you are making the final purchase, you can ask for all the offers you can get. Some online payment apps offer heavy discounts on vehicles as well. Take advantage of these discounts and save money on the cost.

6. Search for a Reliable Car Insurance Provider – The most convenient option for buying car insurance is to get one online. It is hassle-free, and you can go through the options available and pick the one best suited to your needs. If you want to know the total expenditure of the insurance, you can use the car insurance calculator and try combinations of packages and add-ons till you find one that meets your needs. When searching for a reliable car insurance provider, you can do a few things to ensure you get the best deal.

Also Read – How car dealers take you for a ride on insurance premiums and other charges when you buy a new car

7. Don’t Hurry With the Paperwork – Buying a car is a commitment, and you need to check if you are getting a fair deal for your money. While signing off on the paperwork, don’t forget to cross-check all the details on the forms. Read the fine print and comprehend all the clauses. It is especially important for matters of warranty.

Most car dealers offer an extended warranty at a minimal price. Check the sales invoice and other things to ensure the car details match the one you have finalised, and you will receive the same product. Hurry may lead to unnecessary mistakes and oversight.

8. Look for Lucrative Car Financing Options – If you are looking for financing options, then look for options with lesser interest and a practical tenure. Find out more about financing options from the bank and other car dealers. The options should be most profitable for you and should put you under the least financial pressure.

Also Read – 4 Vital Steps to Follow Immediately After a Car Crash

9. Make a List of Non-Negotiable Features You Want in the Car – Features differ from model to model, even of the same car. Don’t get persuaded by newer and more attractive features. Make a list of all the features you want in your car and look for them accordingly. Update yourself regarding the safety features available, and you can ask for customisations if they are possible.

10. Inspect the Car Inside Out Before Making a Decision – A trial run is important to assess the physical form of the car. The boot space, the leg space for co-passenger, the leg space for people sitting behind, ease of operation of features should be tested physically. Inspecting the car puts a tangible spin on the specifications mentioned by the company. Inspecting the car also gives you an idea of what is under the hood.

Buying a brand-new car can be stressful, and most people have a hard time beginning their search. If you have a ready checklist you can refer to, it is better for your search and will save a lot of time. A well-thought checklist can also help you get the car of your dreams.

Also Read – A Rosary in Your Car!

Like this: Like Loading...