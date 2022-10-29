Detailed probe to be carried out to ascertain cause of Indigo incident, says DGCA

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation on Saturday said that a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken in the incident of IndiGo plane aborting take-off after its engine caught fire.

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation on Saturday said that a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken in the incident of IndiGo plane aborting take-off after its engine caught fire.

A senior DGCA official said that on October 28, 2022 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. Loud bang was heard and the fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. Aircraft returned to the bay and has been grounded for inspection, said the official.

DGCA Arun Kumar said, “A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken.”

Earlier, on Friday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said officials concerned of the DGCA have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in an updated statement, IndiGo airline said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

A Bangalore-bound IndiGo aircraft aborted take off at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire. The flight was carrying 177 passengers and seven crew members.

As per officials, Friday at 22:08 hours, IGI Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding Fire problem in Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane, which had just started on the runway for take-off, was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.

