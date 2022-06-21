Deve Gowda demands rollback of revised textbooks in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday demanded rollback of the textbook revised by the Karnataka government. Deve Gowda has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has responded to Gowda’s letter and said that he will speak to Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and get all the details.

The ruling BJP government earlier had stated that though it is open for corrections, there is no question of taking back revised textbooks. The government also discharged the Revision Committee headed by right winger Rohith Chakrathirtha amid scathing attacks by opposition leaders and progressive thinkers.

Deve Gowda wrote that the president of the Revision Committee had insulted the state anthem written by Rastra Kavi Kuvempu. “The Revision Committee chairman had declared a reward for those who twisted the state anthem; it is again an insult to the poet. He had equated the flag of Karnataka to a mere cloth, which is humiliation to the spirit of the land,” he wrote.

“He had looked down upon Dr B.R. Ambedkar. To allow this person (Rohith Chakrathirtha) for revision of books is a blunder. There are multiple errors in the revision. The photo of Kuvempu has been removed from the Social Science textbook,” he charged.

The parts of the lesson mirroring the objectives of movement of Basavanna have been dropped. The title ‘Architect of the Indian constitution’ given to Dr B.R. Ambedkar has been removed. The details of services of Siddaganga Mutt and Adichunchanagiri seers have been edited. The lessons on social revolutionaries of the land like Akka Mahadevi, Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, Santa Shishunala Sharifa have been taken off, Gowda said in the letter.

The concepts of social justice, equality, secular values and universal brotherhood propounded by Dr Ambedkar and Kuvempu have been visibly relegated to the corner in the revision process, Deve Gowda said.

The issue has dented the image of the ruling BJP in the state as the revision work done is being criticized from all corners. It is to be seen how the ruling BJP responds as the textbooks are already being printed and assembly elections in the state are fast approaching.