Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy condemn attack on Mamata



Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda condemned the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

In a tweet, Gowda said that he was very much concerned about the health condition of his sister and colleague (Mamata Banerjee).

“I wish her a quick recovery. We all fight elections. We win some, lose some, but violence corrodes the spirit of democracy. Hope all sides will observe restraint,” he said in his tweet.

While his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada. “I am shocked to see her getting treatment in hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery. I appeal to the election commission to take serious note of such incidents and the Election commission should come forward to protect dignity and sanctity of elections,” he said.

In his second tweet he further added that West Bengal people are aware that Mamataji had given them a clean and corruption free government. Hence, Mamata’s party will win elections hands down there. “Through this tweet, I am just extending moral support to her in her aim to win back West Bengal,” he said.