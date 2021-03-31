Spread the love



















Deve Gowda tests Covid positive



Bengaluru: Janata Dal-Secular supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma tested Covid positive and have been admitted in a private hospital for treatment, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

“Gowda and his wife have been admitted to Manipal hospital in the city for treatment after they tested Covid positive,” said Sudhakar in a Kannada tweet.

Gowda, 87, also tweeted that his wife and himself have self-isolated with other family members as they both tested positive.

“I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,” said Gowda in a tweet in Kannada and English.