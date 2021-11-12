Spread the love



















Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna likely to contest MLC polls



Bengaluru: There is a lot of excitement among JD(S) workers in Karnataka as Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is likely to contest the December 10 Legislative Council polls in the state.

The Gowda family is said to be seriously contemplating giving a ticket to Suraj to contest from Hassan.

Suraj, who is a doctor, is actively involved in politics in Hassan district, the native place of Deve Gowda.

Suraj is the second son of former minister H.D. Revanna, elder son of Deve Gowda.

Suraj’s elder brother Prajwal Revanna is Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency.

His supporters explain that Suraj played a crucial role in the campaign during the last assembly elections to ensure his father’s win.

Known as a reserved person, Suraj is always seen with party workers and never misses an invitation for birthdays and small occasions.

Suraj has confined his political activity to Hassan district.

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy stated that, besides Suraj, the party is mulling many candidates and the final decision is yet to be taken.

However, Suraj’s uncle and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that no decision has been taken to field Suraj or any other candidate yet.

Suraj’s mother Bhavani Revanna is a former Zilla Panchayat member. During her tenure as president of the Standing Committee on Education, Hassan district topped the list in the state in SSLC exam results.

Sources said she might also get a chance to contest.

Apart from Deve Gowda, six of his family members are into active politics in the state.

The JD(S), which is desperately trying to find a space in the state politics against the national parties, wants to dominate the politics of the native district of their family.

However, BJP delivered a blow to JD(S) by winning Hassan Assembly constituency in the last elections. BJP MLA Preetam Gowda has been challenging the powerful Deve Gowda family in Hassan with the party’s support.

