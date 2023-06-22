Development Projects of PM Modi will be Door-to-Door Publicized by BJP’- BJP Leader C T Ravi

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, State BJP Leader C T Ravi said, ” We have formed as many as seven teams to hold a publicity drive about the development programmes taken up by Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the past nine years, BJP team members will campaign door-to-Door and bring awareness by explaining the residents about the programmes and schemes of the union government. The political scene has completely changed after 2014 in the nation, and the BJP government is in favour of the schemes and not scams. Therefore, it will be a fight between schemes and scams”.

He further said, “People should know that the BJP government is all about reforms, performance and transformation, and it has brought the tax system under a single window through the implementation of the GST. Our BJP government has introduced several programmes in favour of the general public including the construction of public toilets, providing LPG connections and other facilities. I feel proud to say that India’s GDP has increased to 7.2 per cent post-Covid and global leaders are lauding the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“ The Congress party is in fear of their dwindling political career and hence hurling baseless allegations. The parties which work in family dynasty mode are in constant fear. It is a struggle between family dynastic and democratic rule. Those in favour of nationalism will support PM Narendra Modi. It is learnt that there is some strategic planning by anti-social elements in the violence that is taking place in Manipur. The situation in Manipur will be solved soon” added C T Ravi

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary, among others, were present during the press meet

