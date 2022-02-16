Devotees Celebrate Big Feast of Relic of St Anthony with Vod Santhosan Ani Vod Sambraman (with huge Happiness and Enthusiasm/Excitement) at Milagres Church, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 15 February 2022



Mangaluru: Every year, 15 February marks the big Feast of Relic of Saint Anthony of Padua. The Saint Anthony’s Shrine-Mangaluru on Tuesday 15 February 2022 evening celebrated the feast in honour of Saint Anthony at Milagres Church grounds, Mangaluru. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza the Bishop of Mangaluru celebrated the Eucharistic mass along with a bevy of clergy, including Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, and Fr J B Crasta -the Designate Director.

Earlier on the Tuesday morning Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of Mangalore celebrated the festive Mass at 11.30 at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu. In his homily the Bishop said that the tongue is the most delicate part of the body. When the person dies the tongue is the one which gets corrupted fast. But in the case of St Anthony even after eight centuries his tongue has remained incorrupt. This is the sign that God has left in St Anthony for all the people to see and learn. St Anthony used his tongue to preach the Word of God. He toiled tirelessly without minding hunger and thirst. God has given us a tongue to make use of it in His service. If we preach the Word of God and reflect and try to live up to that then the Word of God cleanses us. The Bishop on the occasion of the feast of Relic of St Anthony called on the congregation to preach the Word of God and live by it. Earlier before celebrating the Holy Mass the Bishop blessed the foundation stone of the entrance gate to the campus.

In the evening at the 6 pm festive mass at Milagres Church grounds was concelebrated by Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza the Bishop Emeritus. Professor at St Joseph Seminary preached the homily. In his homily, he preached the usefulness of tongue in human life. The tongue can encourage others, revive somebody’s hopes. And also if not used properly it can malign somebody’s name and destroy others life. He called on the people present to make use of the tongue to praise God and speak well of others. When we do this we celebrate a meaningful feast in honour of Saint Anthony’s Relic (Saint Anthony’s tongue), he said.

At the end of the mass, Fr Onil D’Souza thanked everyone for making this feast a grand success along with Ashram Fathers and the organizers and also thanked the devotees who came for the week-long novena and received God’s abundant blessings. The Choir with singers/parishioners from various parishes rendered beautiful hymns during the Eucharistic celebration. On 15 February, Fr Larry Pinto the Asst Director of the Ashram offered mass at 6am for the inmates. Fr Gilbert D’Souza- the Parish Priest of St Paul Church Balkunje offered the 8.15 mass at Milagres Church. Fr Jacob, member of Betharam Fathers offered the Mass in Malayalam at 4.30 at Milagres Church.

In conclusion, in my perspective, this feast is a thanksgiving celebration for the numerous favours received through the powerful intercession of Saint Anthony. The large gathering present for the feast is a witness to the unfailing help of the Wonder Worker Saint Anthony. The tongue was reportedly just as wet and in-corrupt as it had been in St Anthony’s life when he was celebrated for his oratory skills. He spent most of his life roaming Italy and France, giving sermons that captivated all of his audiences with a gripping power.

St Anthony was canonized not too long after his death, but it was 30 years later when he was dug up to be reburied in a new basilica that his miraculous tongue was discovered. Now the tongue, as well as his jaw bone, are both displayed in the Basilica of Saint Anthony of Padua in elaborate gold reliquaries. The rest of his remains are entombed in a separate chapel.However, most come to venerate St. Anthony, who is the patron saint of lost things, in the hopes he might help them find what they arelooking for.

Though it is eight centuries now since the death of Saint, the tongue and the vocal cords of the Saint have still remained fresh. The Relic is preserved at the Basilica dedicated to the Saint at Padua in Italy. Over the last 120 plus years, people irrespective caste and creed have approached Saint Anthony in their need and they have experienced the power of unfailing powerful intercession of Saint Anthony.

At the St Anthony’s Ashram located in Jeppu-Mangaluru, Saint Anthony’s solidarity has reached out to those who need it most. Although St Anthony has left the world with a great legacy of teachings and has set the priests a glorious example of charity, of what it means to be there for the poorest of the poor. The Priests and the management at St Anthony’s Charity Institutions are daily engaged in the task of practicing this great mission which the Saint has enjoined upon them: to spread the Gospel and to practice Charity.