Devotion of Rosary in Holy Cross Church, Cordel

Mangaluru: In view of the Rosary month, the devotion of Holy Rosary took place on Saturday, October 09, 2021 after 5pm mass. A candle light procession along with the statue of Mother Mary was organized. This devotion was conducted by the Bethany Sisters of Santa Cruz Convent.

The members of ICYM, YCS helped in organizing this Marian devotion. Large number of people participated and sought the intercession of Our Lady of the Rosary.

