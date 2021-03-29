Spread the love



















Devotional ‘Way Of The Cross’ LIVE held at St Sebastian Church- Bendore

“If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.” (Lk 9:23) – The ‘Way Of The Cross’ LIVE was held at St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru after a few years of gap, on Sunday, 28 March 2020 at 7 pm. ” O Jesus, our adorable Saviour, we now contemplate Your sacred passion. Help us to understand that the sufferings of our life are the continuation of Your passion. We ask for the strength of our souls to go through our passion, in the spirit with which You went through Yours. Amen”.

Mangaluru: The Covid-19 lockdown period caused many to feel lonely, abandoned, and estranged from their peer groups. In many cases, the presence of others became mediated by a screen. It was precisely during the ongoing pandemic that the idea was born to create a Way of the Cross that links the fourteen stations of the Way of the Cross. The central idea was to retrace Christ’s journey to his death on the Cross and His Resurrection in order to restore a glimmer of hope for the future. And this year Stage Artist and dance Choreographer Deepak D’souza took the initiative in presenting the LIVE ‘Way of the Cross’, after he had performed two “Way of the Cross’ in Muscat-Oman a few years ago.

The total artists that took part in this Live Way of the Cross at Bendore Church were 48, and including the crew members, the entire team consisted of 60 members. The make-up of the cast was done by Karnataka State Award Winner Giriappa Iddiya, from Surathkal; Sound was provided by Chris Electronics, and lighting by Arun Electricals. Konkani singer Claud D’souza and Musician Joel Pereira directed the live show.Narration of the 14- stations of the Way of the Cross was undertaken by Dolphy Lobo, a parishioner of Bendore Church. The devotion consists of meditating on 14 events which form the 14 stations of the cross. The purpose of this devotion is to focus on the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The Live ‘Way of the Cross’ at the St Anthony’s Ashram comprised of 14 Stations :

FIRST STATION: Jesus is condemned to death; SECOND STATION: Jesus takes up his cross; THIRD STATION: Jesus falls for the first time; FOURTH STATION: Jesus meets his mother; FIFTH STATION: Jesus is helped to carry his cross by Simon of Cyrene; SIXTH STATION: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus; SEVENTH STATION: Jesus falls for the second time; EIGHTH STATION: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem, who weep for him; NINTH STATION: Jesus falls for the third time; TENTH STATION: Jesus is stripped of his garments; ELEVENTH STATION: Jesus is nailed to the cross; TWELFTH STATION: Jesus dies on the cross; THIRTEENTH STATION: Jesus is taken down from the cross and given to his mother; and FOURTEENTH STATION: Jesus is placed in the tomb

A large crowd of faithful had assembled in the Church parking premises to watch the Live ‘Way of the Cross’ which was being enacted in memory of the sufferings and death Jesus endured on Good Friday for the redemption of humanity from sin. The object of the Stations is to help the faithful to make in spirit, as it were, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death, and this has become one of the most popular of Catholic devotions. It is carried out by passing from Station to Station, with certain prayers at each and devout meditation on the various incidents in turn. It is very usual, when the devotion is performed publicly, to sing a stanza of the “Stabat Mater” while passing from one Station to the next.

When the Live performance of the ‘Way of the Cross’ reached the fifth station, it rain God put a spell as it started to drizzle a little, and religious priests and nuns, quickly grabbed their rosaries and started to pray, and it stopped to sprinkle- no doubt as they say Prayers work miracles! Speaking to Team Mangalorean Sr Marie, one in the audience said,”The most important reason for reviving the practice of making the Stations of the Cross is that it is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus’ gift of himself to us. The Stations of the Cross are representations of the path Jesus bore on his way to the crucifixion. They involve Jesus enduring suffering, insults, moments of support, and relay the intense sacrifice that Christians believe Jesus undertook for human salvation. The Stations of the Cross provide a type of meditation or reflection about individuals and the configuration that governs human beings”.

“It takes the reflection on the passion out of our head, and makes it an imaginative exercise. It involves our senses, our experiences and our emotions. To the extent we come to experience the love of Jesus for us to that extent the gratitude we feel will be deep. Deep gratitude leads to real generosity and a desire to love as we have been loved. It is through the acknowledging that the Stations of the Cross provides a needed element in the path to spiritual paradise for Christians” said Sr Marie.



The performance was appreciated by the audience which received lots of applause after the act. The live Way of the Cross showed that it was the beginning of a communal journey that continues to this day, a journey begun by Christ who gave us salvation through the Cross on His shoulders. The meditation associated with each station was kind of connected to a particular experience of the pandemic leading to a reflection on the vulnerability and suffering of the entire earth. For example, Veronica wiping the tears from Jesus’s face, was connected with the Syrian people, to the tears of the poor. The death of Christ on the Cross brought forth a reflection on the many deaths caused by the Coronavirus, which has brought the world to its knees.

The meditation for the last station focuses in particular on the relationship between humanity and creation which has changed significantly after we became confined to our homes. A ray of hope emerged from that suffering: “This pandemic is a real turning point. We need to act, and, at the same time draw strength from this difficulty so that the epilogue might actually be a new beginning”.

The difficult year everyone has just experienced can be transformed into a precious teaching on the level of environmental awareness, a challenge that can make humanity evolve and mature in respect to the care of our common home. It is necessary to see nature as an ally, not as a threat. For this reason, the liturgical itinerary following the Cross of Christ is a journey of reconciliation with ourselves and everything around us – people and the environment.