Devotions Resume at St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu had suspended the regular devotion activities since the lockdown was announced. Now as the lockdown is lifted the devotion activities have been started once again. On July 27th Holy Mass was offered at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu and Milagres Church followed by novena. The devotees who were eagerly waiting for the devotion to start were overjoyed to participate in the devotion which was held after a long time.

Fr Onil D’Souza the director of the Ashram informed that here on every Tuesday the devotions of St Anthony will be held regularly as done before Covid 19 lock down. The Mass and novena timings are: 6 am at Jeppu Ashram, 8.15 am at Milagres, 10.30 am to 1 pm at Jeppu Ashram, 6 pm at Milagres Church.

