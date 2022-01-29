Director-General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (DG, BCAS) Reviews Security Preparedness at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: Jaideep Prasad, Director-General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) undertook an official visit to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on 28 January. Mr Jaideep Prasad on this visit chaired a special security meeting in the presence of N Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City. Rajiv Kumar Rai, Joint Director, BCAS, Bengaluru region welcomed the gathering.

Nirav Shah, Chief Airport Officer, Mangaluru International Airport gave a detailed presentation on the vision and mission of the airport on this occasion. Lauding Mangaluru International Airport for the same, Jaideep Prasad advised the airport operator to give utmost importance to security in future with a focus on security related infrastructure and keeping technological interventions in mind.

Jaideep Prasad, DG, BCAS plants a sapling on Mangaluru International Airport premises to mark his official visit

Emphasizing that BCAS is focusing on the security of cargo facilities and operations to avoid any untoward incident in the future, Mr Prasad said BCAS was also committed to easing doing business and granting expeditious security clearance to stakeholders who comply with norms. He also enumerated other plans on BCAS radar to enhance safety at airports and urged all stakeholders to reciprocate.

Jaideep Prasad, DG, BCAS inspected various facilities on MIA premises as part of his official visit

Krishna Prakash, Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) and Deputy Commandant of Aviation Security Group of CISF, station managers of airlines put forth their views and suggestions in the open session that followed. Rajiv Kumar Rai too shared updates on various issues flagged by the stakeholders with the BCAS at the regional level and assured prompt action.

Earlier, Jaideep Prasad planted a sapling to mark his visit to Mangaluru International Airport. Krishna Prakash proposed the vote of thanks. Later, Jaideep Prasad visited the various facilities at Mangaluru International Airport and gave suitable instructions to the authorities concerned to follow. Monesh K G, head, security, MIA coordinated the visit with BCAS.