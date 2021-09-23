Spread the love



















Dhanbad judge was deliberately hit by auto rickshaw: CBI to HC



Ranchi: The CBI on Thursday informed the Jharkhand High Court that an auto rickshaw had deliberately hit Dhanbad Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Ananad in July leading to his death.

“CBI is inquiring the death from every angle. The probe is going on. No angle will left while investigating the probe.

“Of the two accused arrested so far, one is professional mobile thief. He has beens trying to mislead the CBI probe by floating new stories.

“A team of 20 CBI officers are probing the case. It is now clear that the sitting judge of the district court was intentionally hit by the auto rickshaw when he was out for his morning walk. We will find out the conspirators of the case,” said the CBI to Jharkhand HC on Thursday.

While hearing the matter on September 16, the Jharkhand HC had expressed anguished over the CBI probe. The high court had directed the CBI Zonal Director to appear before the court on Thursday.

The CBI has been submitting its progress report to court every week.

On July 28, the ADJ was killed after hit by the auto rickshaw that was caught on a CCTV camera. Two people Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were arrested by the police.

Jharkhand High Court did not trust the SIT formed by the state govt to probe the matter and handed over the case to CBI, even as the Supreme Court expressed its shock at the daylight incident targeting a judge.

According to CBI source more than 200 people have been interrogated so far.

Like this: Like Loading...