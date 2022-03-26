Dhankhar opens robotic angioplasty facility in Jaipur



Jaipur: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday inaugurated a robotic angioplasty facility at the Rajasthan Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar said that while everyone is vulnerable to diseases, by making treatment affordable and by providing world-class technologies like robotic angioplasty, Rajasthan Hospital has done excellent work for the patients of Jaipur and Rajasthan.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us. Due to stent accuracy, this heart centre has emerged as a centre of excellence,” Dhankhar said.

Ravindra Singh Rao, Chairman, RHL Heart Centre, performed a live robotic angioplasty, in which a stent was placed with precise robotic intervention.

There was 90 per cent blockage in the main artery of the patient. The live robotic angioplasty was witnessed by Dhankhar, RUHS Vice Chancellor Sudhir Bhandari and eminent cardiologists from top medical institutions, including PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi, and CMC Vellore, among others.

Rao said that blockages at the beginning or end segment of an artery or a tortuous blockage are considered to be significant blockages. In such a situation, robotic angioplasty will do the work of improving human perfection when a stent is fitted.

A robotic angioplasty reduces the need for additional stents in 10 per cent of cases. Apart from this, the radiation exposure for the patient is also reduced by 20 per cent compared to normal angioplasty. Moreover, there is no chance of longitudinal geographic missing, he informed.