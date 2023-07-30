Dharma Jyothi Social Centre Vamanjoor holds Workshop on Writing Skills for Social Workers

Mangaluru: Dharma Jyothi Social Centre, Vamanjoor organized a Workshop on Writing Skills for Social Workers on 29 July 2023 in their premises. Mr Joselyn T. Lobo (Retd) Associate Professor facilitated the workshop. Sr. Joel Lasrado SRA, Co-ordinator and 18 staff of the Centre actively participated in the workshop.

The programme covered the basics of written communication, letter writing, report writing, cultivating reading habits and related areas.

Ms Leena Fernandes compered the programme, Ms Usha welcomed the gathering and Ms Neetha delivered the vote of thanks.

