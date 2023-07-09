Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade Condemns Brutal Murder of Jain Pontiff

Mangaluru: The Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Dr Veerendra Heggade strongly condemned the brutal murder of the Jain Pontiff Acharya Shree 108th Kamakimara Nandi Maharaja from Chikkodi.

In a press release, Dharmadhikari Dr Heggade stated, “The killing of the Jain Pontiff is condemnable. The accused have been arrested and I congratulate the police department. Those who have done this heinous crime should be severely punished. At the same time, the government should protect the Jain Pontiffs”.

The release also stated that such kind of murder has happened for the first time in the history of the Digambara Monks.

Dr Heggade urged the government to punish the accused in the murder of Jain Pontiff Acharya Shree 108th Kamakimara Nandi Maharaja and provide adequate protection to other Jain pontiffs.

