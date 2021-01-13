Spread the love



















Dharmastala : Veerendra Heggade donates Rs 25 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust

Belthangady, (UNI): Dharmastala Dhamaradhikari D V Veerendra Heggade on Wednesday announced that he would donate Rs 25 lakh to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust towards the construction of Sri Rama Temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, he said that after so many years, the issue has finally settled and this time, without doubt, the construction of Sri Ram Temple is certain. In memory of Pejawar Vishwateertha and to full fill his wish, we would donate Rs 25 lakhs and extend full cooperation in the coming days, he added.

To this end, worldwide fund raising responsibility has been bestowed on Vishawa Hindu Parishat (VHP). Pejawar seer released literature on the the Sri Ram Janmaboomi Teerth Kshtera.