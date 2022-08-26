Dharwad College President arrested for sexually harassing girl students



Dharwad, (Karnataka): The President of college in Karnataka’s Dharwad city has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing girl students, in collusion with the principal and a lecturer, police said on Friday.

The police had lodged a FIR against accused for sexually exploiting college girls last week.

Dharwad Upanagar police had booked a case under the provisions of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested the principal and the lecturer. A hunt was launched for the college President.

According to police, the accused persons have sexually exploited two girl students over a period of time by making them various offers.

The incident had come to light after the college girls mustered courage and lodged a police complaint against the accused, alleging that the accused had raped them in the pretext of taking them to places like hospitals, temples etc.

The police investigations have shown that the accused had sexually harassing more than 10 girl students of the college. The accused were sexually violating the two girls who lodged complaint since the last four years.

More shockingly, the police probe has also revealed that the accused used to visit the victims at their hostel rooms and stayed there till midnight. Further investigation is on.

