Dhawan, Shaw made DC innings look better: Pant



Ahmedabad: After Delhi Capitals’ (DC) comprehensive win over Punjab Kings in an the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday, captain Rishab Pant gave full credit to openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for providing a solid launch pad.

“I think Shikhy bhai and Prithvi gave us a very good start, that’s why the innings looked much better. [In] the first innings, the ball was really gripping and the wicket was slightly slow in the second innings as well. The way they started was commendable,” said Pant at the post-match presentation ceremony following DC’s seven-wicket win.

Dhawan remained unbeaten on 69 off 47 balls while Shaw scored 39 off 22. Together, they put up a partnership of 63 runs in the powerplay as DC chased Punjab’s 166 for six wickets in overs. Their partnership helped DC register a seven-wicket win with 14 balls to spare.

“It feels so good when you have a great start, [in] each and every match, with a mixture of youth and experience. You can see that everyone is doing so well around them,” Pant said.

The win was DC’s fourth in five matches and took them to the top of the table. They now face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday after which they travel to Kolkata.

“Most things are sorted out but we need to try out a few options for the Kolkata matches. We are just looking to win each and every match and improve every day,” said Pant.

“The competition in the team is very good. When you see, there is a lot of gun bowling that we have. We can’t make everyone play. But at the end of the day, if you have good options like that, it is always great for the side,” he said.