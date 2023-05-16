Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s ‘Divya Darbar’ held in Patna

A day after its cancellation, the Baba Bageshwar Bihar foundation finally held the ‘Divya Darbar’ at Taret Pali Math in Patna.



A day after its cancellation, the Baba Bageshwar Bihar foundation finally held the 'Divya Darbar' at Taret Pali Math in Patna.

In wake of the Baba Bageshwar Dham’s self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s religious programme, a large turnout of above 10 lakh people led to a chaos at the venue. Several women faced unease due to high temperature and dust leading to breathing problems. Therefore the religious preacher announced the cancellation of ‘Divya Darbar’ on Monday.

However, Shastri rescheduled his programme and announced again for the ‘Divya Darbar’ on Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. During this time, he also interacted with individual followers and solved their problems. Following the ‘Divya Darbar’, he also recited the ‘Hanumant Katha’ as well.

This is the third day of his event in Taret Pali village in Patna’s Naubatpur area and people turned out in large numbers from across the state.

Due to this, the traffic management completely collapsed in the area surrounding 25 km from the venue. All roads heading towards Naubatpur were occupied with the religious followers and local residents faced great difficulties to reach their homes and offices.

Meanwhile, Baba Bageshwar and his foundation members are appealing to people not to come to the venue physically and watch his event on their phones and television.

