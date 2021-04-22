Spread the love



















Dhoni’s parents test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital



Ranchi: Former India team captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s parents have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi.

According to reports, Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devaki are receiving treatment at the Pulse Super Speciality Hospital. Their oxygen level is stable.

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

As with all other players, support staff, franchise officials and the media, Dhoni is in a strict bio-bubble environment after spending seven days in mandatory quarantine before the commencement of training for IPL 2021.

Soon after returning from UAE following the conclusion of IPL 2020, Dhoni had spent time with his family in Ranchi before moving to CSK’s training base in Chennai.

The team then flew to Mumbai where it spent seven days in mandatory quarantine before commencing training for IPL 2021.

Dhoni has led CSK in four matches so far in the current IPL season. At the time of this report going into print, he was busy leading his team against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.