Dhyana Jyothi Celebrates Christmas with Differently-abled in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dhyana Jyothi Trust run by the Carmelite Fathers and Good Sam Foundation jointly organized a Christmas celebration for the differently-abled and visually impaired on Dec 18 at KROSS, Da Costa Layout, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the occasion Kiran PB the Police Inspector at Pulakeshinagar-Bengaluru said, “I am very much touched by this program. We the Police very rarely get invitations to such programs. It is due to the prejudice and fear that the public have with regard to the Police. Present day police department is very public friendly and works 24×7 for the good and safety of the people.” Kiran PB is one of the youngest to get the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for meritorious service in the year 2012 and his family runs a NGO where mentally retarded children are taken care of.

Rev Fr Richard Pais, the Director of KROSS delivering the Christmas message said, celebration of festivities should help people to destroy the walls of division and build bridges among people of different caste and creed.

In the cultural program that followed Christmas carols were sung in different languages and Santa distributed Sweets.

Fr. Stifan Perera, OCD the Director of Dhyana Jyothi Trust distributed blankets and other Christmas gifts and goodies to all those present.

Dhyana Jyothi Trust established by the Carmelite Fathers and Good Sam Foundation by David and Nelly Pichard work for the well-being of the differently abled especially the visually impaired.

Mrs Nelly Prichard compered the program.