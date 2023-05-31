Dhyana Jyothi Trust provides Scholarship to Children of thirty visually impaired parents

‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams’

Bengaluru: Every child has a future of which they dream about. While some achieve it, some don’t. However, some are capable but for some reason, they are unable to. It is in this regard, with a noble Christian purpose of love and charity, a Carmelite NGO, Dhyana Jyothi Trust, stepped in to make a small but considerate impact in the lives of the children of thirty visually impaired parents. With the banner, ‘Carmel Vision for Future,’ scholarships of around Rs 10 lakhs were provided for these children at Bengaluru on May 31, 2023.

Fr Stifan Perera, the director of the Trust remarked that the “Education to the children especially to the parents of the blind is a Carmelite venture. Though the parents are blind, they have a great desire to brighten the lives of their children. Carmelite priests have taken up this unique initiative with the help of the donors and benefactors.”

Also, Nelly Prichardo, coordinator of ‘Carmel Vision for Future’ said, “Parents are not only blind, but they are also poor. Hence, they cannot afford to educate their children. On the contrary, children are highly talented and fare very well in their studies. Hence, we feel it is our responsibility to lend them a helping hand.”

The parents of these kids suffer from total or partial blindness and thus struggle to earn their daily bread. While they find it extremely difficult to educate their children, the children in turn lack the support they need financially albeit they perform extremely well in their academics. Therefore, Dhyna Jyothi Trust, a charitable trust by the Carmelite priests which also takes up printing religious and social literature counts on its generous benefactors and sponsors who manifest their generosity by being a light in the path of the future of these children.

Thus, Fr Stifan Perera, the director of the Trust thanked all the donors for showering their love on these lovely children and extending the merciful hand of God in their lives!

