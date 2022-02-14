Dialysis and Dental Department to be Inaugurated at Mount Rosary Hospital on Feb 15

Moodbidri: The inauguration and blessing of the Dialysis Centre and Dental Department will be held on Tuesday, 15th February 2022, at Mount Rosary Hospital, Alangar.

The Dialysis centre inauguration will be done by Mr Umanath Kotian, MLA, Mulki-Moodbidri Constituency and Blessing by Fr Paul Sequeira, Vicar forane of Moodbidri Deanery.

The Dental Department inauguration will be done by Mrs Indu, Chief Officer of Moodbidri Municipality and blessing by Fr Walter D’Souza Parish Priest of Holy Rosary Alangar Church.

Sr Prescilla D’Mello, Superior General- Helpers of Mount Rosary; Dr Amith D’Souza MBBS, MD, DM (Nephrology); Sowmya Sandeep Shetty, Councillor Moodbidri Municipality; P. K. Thomas, Councillor Moodbidri Municipality and Mr Walter D’Souza, Philanthropist will be present as Chief Guests. Msgr Edwin C Pinto, Founder of Helpers of Mount Rosary Congregation will preside over the program.

Sr Diana D’Souza, Administrator of Mount Rosary Hospital, Sunil Mendes and Princy Pinto, Trustees; Dr Sushan Shetty MBBS, MS (ENT), Medical Superindent of Mount Rosary Hospital and Mr Vincent Mascarenhas, PRO of the Hospital were present during the press meet.

About Mount Rosary Hospital

Very Rev. Msgr. Francis Elias D’Souza, a missionary, who was a Privy Chamberlain to Pope Pius XII of Holy Memory, founded Mount Rosary in the year 1937 in Alangar village of Moodbidri. During his mission, he came across many people suffering from tuberculosis. As there were no modern medicines to treat TB disease, he learnt Ayurveda and with the help of volunteers started treating people of all caste and religions.

After the introduction of modern drugs for the treatment of Tuberculosis, the T.B. hospital services were converted into allopathic Mount Rosary Hospital treating all types of tropical diseases. Later a 10-bed in-patient ward was added.

In the year 1989, Rev. Msgr. Edwin C. Pinto came as director of Mount Rosary. To improve the services and care of Mount Rosary home for the aged and the hospital, with the permission of the Holy See, he started a Religious Congregation, Helpers of Mount Rosary. Today Helpers of Mount Rosary has 70+ professed sisters and 12 trainees. They take care of institutional services and Mount Rosary Hospital. Due to the inflow of patients, an entirely new Hospital was built in 2019.

Now, Mount Rosary Hospital is a 45-bed modern hospital, own campus in a 4.50 acres land comprising of Full-time Medical doctors, nurses and support staff serve the patients with utmost care.

Specialized doctors in Medicine, ENT, Orthopaedics, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiology, Uro Surgery, Nephrology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Radiology, Dental Surgery, Speech and Hearing departments are available. And also Physiotherapy, Ayurveda and Panchakarma Wellness centre are in separate buildings on the campus.

To serve the patients in emergency, the hospital is open round the clock catered with the latest technology like C-arm, Endoscopy, laboratory, X-Ray, Ultrasound scanning, Labour Theatre, Operation Theatre, ICU, NICU and pharmacy.

There are Single Rooms and also male and female general wards. This hospital will cater to a wide range of patients with spacious in-patient wards and expert doctors, caring nurses and support staff. Patients from the surrounding 28 villages come to this hospital to get medical care.

The sisters, Helpers of Mount Rosary have experience in taking care of the sick and elderly in their hospital and the old age homes. Hence, they will serve the poor, elderly and sick people with utmost care in the modern hospital.