Dialysis Centre and Dental Department inaugurated at Mount Rosary Hospital, Alangar

Moodbidri: The inauguration and blessing of the Dialysis Centre and Dental Department was held on February 15, at Mount Rosary Hospital, Alangar, Moodbidri.

The Dialysis centre with 6 dialysis machines was inaugurated by Mr Walter D’Souza, a philanthropist.

The Dental Department was inaugurated by Mr Meghanath Shetty, President of Moodbidri Urban Development Authority.

The newly set up completely automated medical laboratory was inaugurated by Mr Prasad Kumar, President, Moodbidri Municipality.

The endoscopy machine was inaugurated by Mrs Sowmya Sandeep Shetty, Councillor Moodbidri Municipality.

Rev. Fr Walter D’Souza, Parish Priest of Holy Rosary Alangar Church blessed all the machines.

The 6 Dialysis Machines donated by H.E. Sherida Saad Jubran Al Kaabi, Miss Sheikha Sherida Al Kaabi Doha Qatar and Ashley, Benedicta, Henry Andrew D’Souza Paladka. Dental Machines were donated by Praveen Pinto, USA and Pramila Pinto Canada.

P. K. Thomas, Councillor Moodbidri Municipality inaugurated the stage programme.

Dr. Mahesh Hampannavara MBBS, MD explained about Kidney health and, Dr Sowparna Athikari BDS explained about Dental health.

All dignitaries appreciated the hospital’s initiative in introducing the much-needed dialysis facilities. They requested the general public to make good use of those facilities.

Rev. Msgr. Edwin C. Pinto, Founder of Helpers of Mount Rosary Congregation, in his presidential address said, “Beyond all equipment, medicines and medical doctors, prayer should be the first weapon for healing”. He also said he wants to build a palliative and geriatric care centre and a mother and child care centre for which he requested support from the donors.

Mr Sunil Mendes and Mrs Princy Pinto, Trustees; Dr Sushan Shetty MBBS, MS (ENT), Medical Superintendent, Mrs Sherine D’Souza, the Nursing Superintendent, other doctors and nurses were present on the occasion.

V. Rev Sr Prescilla D’Mello, Superior General – Helpers of Mount Rosary welcomed. Sr Diana D’Souza, Administrator of Mount Rosary Hospital delivered the vote of thanks. Mrs Chetana Bhandary compered the programme.