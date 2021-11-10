Did TJ Buy PUBLIC Parking Space to Make Their PRIVATE Parking Space

Spread the love



















Did Tanishq Jewellers Buy PUBLIC Parking Space to Make Their PRIVATE Parking Space

Mangaluru: While Mangaluru City is already facing an acute shortage of parking spots, added that private business owners are making use of some of the MCC owned property as their Parking spaces. Many of these buildings applied for licences even though they had mentioned about providing parking places, but have constructed shops without space for parking in the building. And the business owners in these buildings have no option than post a ‘No Parking’ sign for their customers. If you look around the City, you will see ‘No Parking’ signs erected in front of the private firms- forget about private businesses, even a ‘No Parking’ sign is posted in front of MLC S L Boje Gowda office, near Kanara Club, Kadri Mangaluru. But do these people know that they don’t own the parking space-they only own or rent their business space- the parking place that they claim to be theirs, legally belongs to MCC. Period!

On 5 September 2021, Team Mangalorean had highlighted South Indian Bank near Milagres College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru using public space as their bank parking space by posting signs- and after the report was published, within a couple of hours the No Parking signs were removed- and that was the Website Impact! Many of these buildings allow a limited number of vehicles, especially meant for their clients, while other commercial buildings don’t even have proper parking space. Even though every private/commercial building has to provide enough space for vehicle parking, unfortunately, the owners of these buildings violate the rules after obtaining the licence, some even use political influence, as per MCC officials.

And now we are seeing “Parking Reserved for Tanishq Customer” signs posted right in front of the mega Tanishq Jewellers building located on the busy Balmatta stretch of the road from Jyothi/Dr Ambedkar Circle till Hampankatta in the City. With a bunch of businesses, including restaurants, lounges/pubs, including KMC Hospital existing on the said stretch of the road, motorists are finding a tough time getting a parking spot. And in such cases, we are seeing this jewellery showroom occupying a portion of the precious public parking space as their own. How about that? Why can’t Tanishq make their customers use their basement parking space, rather than using public property for their benefit? The security personnel instead of obliging Tanishq customers to park by the roadside can direct them to park in the showroom basement parking.

Many commercial complexes in the City which operate without parking are the main reason for traffic congestion during busy hours. Vehicles parked on footpaths or roadsides, and for that matter, parked in front of these businesses who had posted ‘No parking’ signs for their benefit are creating lots of hassles for the motorists and also leading to traffic snarls. Even though every private/commercial building has to provide enough space for vehicle parking, unfortunately, the owners of these buildings violate the rules after obtaining the licence, some even use political influence, as per MCC officials.

Ample basement parking is available at this Tanishq Showroom

As private business owners block parking places once their limit is covered, the remaining customers/general public have no other option than to park their vehicles at the roadsides, which either get wheel-locked by the cops- and even create traffic snarls. Sadly MCC has failed to check violations of building rules earlier, now the problem has gone out of control. Business owners are taking laws into their own hands- they think they own the public property for their personal parking facility. Traffic police should take strict action against these violators, without any partiality. We can only think that money or political influence is playing an important role here, which is not right and good for society.

And this report is for the kind consideration of Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and other concerned officials, on behalf of the general public/motorists, to quickly remove the private parking signs erected by Tanishq, thereby doing the needful. After all, it is a public street, and Tanishq does not have the exclusive right to parking privilege. A no parking sign on the street in front of your business, unless it is your property, is ignorant. Are Mangaluru City Corporation authorities who are evicting footpath vendors and encroachments by people blind to this rot of usurpation? Why is the traffic police who are always moving on this road turning a blind eye to this? Why do Citizens of Mangaluru who struggle to get a decent parking spot on this Balmatta stretch of road, never question?

Such signs can be placed alongside the road only by the authority of the MCC or Traffic police. Essentially all other signs, placed near the road, or indeed anywhere in the public right of way, are illegal and may be removed by the concerned authorities without notice. But sadly that is not happening in Mangaluru. MCC and City traffic police have turned a blind eye to these issues, and commercial/ business owners are taking advantage of this. But they should realize that the road is public, and open to all, with some exceptions. A no parking sign on the street in front of your business, unless it is your property, is ignorant. You do not own the street or have the exclusive right to park there nor do your exclusive customers.

