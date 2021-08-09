Did We Gain Anything from the Weekend Curfew Other Than Spike in Covid-19 Cases & Deaths?

Spread the love



















Did We Gain Anything from the weekend Curfew Other Than Rising in Covid-19 Cases & Deaths and loss in business and hardships for people? Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, August 8 reported 438 NEW COVID-19 CASES and SIX DEATHS, and DK’s single-day tally was the highest among all districts in the state for the day. Is this the RESULT of the Weekend Curfew? Allowing people to take it easy during the weekdays and being strict on them during the weekend will surely not serve the purpose in containing the Virus. STRICT COVID LAWS SHOULD BE ENFORCED 7-DAYS A WEEK AND NOT JUST DURING THE WEEKEND. PERIOD.

Mangaluru: If our politicians and other concerned officials of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, think that by enforcing Weekend Curfew the spread of Coronavirus could be stopped to a certain amount-But they are all wrong because none of these officials nor law enforcement persons are out there to crack down on the violators. Yours Truly of Mangalorean.com was surprised to see a large number of people flouting the Covid-19 guidelines, like not wearing FACE MASKS and not following SOCIAL DISTANCE, which is specifically insisted to be maintained by the authorities in order to stop the spread of the Virus.

Looking at the people moving around who are supposed to be indoors on a Night cum Weekend Curfew looks like there is a little role in controlling the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Even though some of the politicians and officials have said that night/weekend curfew won’t help in breaking Covid-19 transmission chains but it might slow down transmission- but Not really? I do agree that as Covid-19 cases surge in DK/Mangaluru, the district administration has implemented restrictions to limit the movement of people through Night/Weekend Curfew as part of measures to flatten the curve. However, night/weekend curfew is not the answer to the second wave of coronavirus nor a complete lockdown.

If you look at the statistics, on Sunday, 8 August 2021 Dakshina Kannada reported 438 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, and Dakshina Kannada’s single-day tally was the highest among all districts in the state for the day. The death toll in the district so far stands at 1,466, out of which five are non-Covid deaths.

As per the Dakshina Kannada district health bulletin, a total of 13,28,348 samples have been tested so far, out of which 12,25,164 have turned out to be negative. The total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 1,03,184, out of which 3,415 are currently active. As many as 311 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 98,303.

The district administration has urged people to strictly continue maintaining social distance in public places and wear masks when stepping out of the house. Anyone not wearing a mask would be fined by the authorities. So far, the district administration has collected Rs 1,01,18,517 as a fine in 83,353 incidents of mask violation. The covid-19 active caseload in Dakshina Kannada district saw a 63% spike within just a fortnight. The number, which was 2,010 on July 25, gradually rose to 3,294 on Saturday. Of the 3,294 active cases, over 70% (2,376) were reported in the past seven days. The district’s active caseload, which was 4,334 on July 1, had reduced to 1,933 on July 14. But thereafter, cases continued to surge.

Sources reveal that while the district reported 1,740 cases in the first week of July, it increased to 2,376 in the first week of August. However, Covid fatalities are fewer as compared to the previous month. While the district reported 87 deaths in the first week of July, the number dipped to 36 in the corresponding period in August. It is learnt that the district has been conducting an average of 7,000 RT-PCR tests per day. A total of 2.2 lakh tests were conducted in July. Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar M briefing the media said that the district is prepared to face a possible third wave. “We are not in a position to analyse what went wrong and how the first two waves struck the district. We also cannot predict how and when the third one will strike. So we need to be prepared and do everything possible to prevent the virus spread,” he added.

The district has already stopped inter-state bus services and strengthened border surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus from Kerala, where the Covid surge continues. However, the people who decided to enforce the Night cum Weekend Curfew think that Curfew works, then they should impose a hefty fine on Covid-19 rules violators, which is very much lacking- and that’s the reason the people are taking this weekend curfew very lightly with no fear of the virus and also no fear of the police. So what’s the point in having this weekend curfew, where you are seeing people/motorists on the streets flouting the Covid-19 rules. Even though measures like wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing are of utmost importance to reduce disease transmission, unfortunately, people are not serious about it. While officials say that curfew along with day restrictions will not surely end Covid but the number of cases will definitely go down and that it reduces the burden on the healthcare system and deaths due to unavailability of hospital beds can be prevented, but something is not right here.

Homeless/poor labourers gathered near Town Hall gate to receive Food packets

If you recall the lockdowns in 2020 which resulted in massive job loss and economic activities, here we have once again lockdown plus curfews to control the spread of virus-but in reality it’s not working. Given the current economic considerations, a complete lockdown or weekend curfew is no longer an option as it will only worsen the economic situation. So, what is the solution at this stage and how can the second wave be controlled? Educated citizens say that curfew will have little role in controlling the rising number of COVID-19 cases. They attributed this spike to a lack of adherence to mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing rules. They are of the view that curfew won’t help in breaking the transmission chain but it might slow down transmission, adding that there is an urgent need to shift the focus on vaccination and ensuring that people are wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing norms are not flouted.

SOCIAL DISTANCE..WHAT? Politicians follow the “We Don’t Practice What We Preach” Policy during Bhoomi Pooja

How effective is the night and weekend curfew? From imposing and extending night and weekend curfew hours, it would not be incorrect to infer that it is seen as a successful preventive mechanism. Frankly speaking, the focus must remain on the tracking, testing and isolating cases. I feel that measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns/curfews have a very limited impact on containing or suppressing the transmission. The district administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategies. However, Health experts say that curfews are a measure to reduce social gatherings, which in turn, will help reduce the spread of infection. The intent behind the weekend curfew is to strongly come down on social gatherings that could translate into COVID-19 clusters. But on the other hand, during the weekend curfew we are seeing our politicians/MLA doing Bhoomi pooja with a bunch of people gathered around them, many not wearing masks and not following social distance. How about that? Seems like the “We Don’t Practice What We Preach”, when it comes to our politicians. Bah humbug!

Does anyone, including our politicians know the meaning of a CURFEW? The definition of the Word ‘CURFEW’ in the dictionary means “a regulation requiring people to remain indoors between specified hours, typically at night or day-time. But the kind of ‘CURFEW’ that we are seeing in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru simply doesn’t match the definition. Then why even did our Netas, or officials from the District Administration or Mangaluru City Corporation come up with the term “WEEKEND CURFEW” , when 90% of the ignorant people in this district and Mangaluru don’t even UNDERSTAND what ‘Curfew’ is?

