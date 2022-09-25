Different Clubs Inaugurated at St Aloysius B. Ed College

Mangaluru: To apply academic abilities in a real-world setting, gain increased social relations, develop critical reasoning, and teamwork among the trainee-teachers, different clubs were inaugurated at St Aloysius B. Ed College. Dr Narendra Nayak (Founder, Dakshina Kannada Rationalist Association), the chief guest, inaugurated the clubs, namely, Podcast, Literary, Health & Nutrition, Dance & Drama and Eco Club, by lighting the lamp.

Dr Narendra Nayak in his speech exhorted the students to base their careers as teachers on sound scientific temper and develop critical thinking. He highlighted various ways in which one can ignore basic science tenets and fall prey to scams. The inaugural ceremony began with the invocation through a devotional song followed by secretaries of different clubs reading the objectives and planned activities for the academic year 2022-23.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farita Viegas, Principal, said “clubs create small communities. They help students explore their interests, and collaborate teamwork with students from different backgrounds. Clubs provide plenty of opportunities for students to take on leadership roles. This increases their level of confidence and they can discover that they are capable and productive”.

Premal (second B. Ed) and her team performed a series of dances. Venessa (first B. Ed) rendered welcome. Preethi Pais (first B. Ed) introduced the chief guest. Ranjitha Shilpa (second B. Ed) proposed the vote of thanks. Sr Prabha UFS (second B. Ed) compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...