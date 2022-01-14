Different festivals celebrated today signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people across the nation on Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said; “Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals.”

Greeting people on Bhogi, he said, “Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens.”

Wishing people on Magh Bihu, the Prime Minister said, “Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

Extending his greeting on Pongal, the Prime minister said, “Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened.”