Differently-abled boy in K’taka chokes to death after food gets stuck

In a tragic incident, a differently-abled boy in Karnataka’s Koppal choked to death after food got stuck in his throat.

Koppal: In a tragic incident, a differently-abled boy in Karnataka’s Koppal choked to death after food got stuck in his throat.

The deceased boy has been identified as 14-year-old Anjaneya.

His parents came to know of the incident two hours after the boy had passed.

According to the police, the boy’s mother, like everyday, served him food and went out out to work at a farm.

While eating, the food got stuck in his throat and the boy, not realising that he had to drink water, died of suffocation.

The Kanakagiri police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...