Digging Never Stops in the City! New Concrete Road Dug Near Rao & Rao Circle

Mangaluru: Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL ) or it could be Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is digging the new concrete road near Rao & Rao circle, near to the main State Bank in the City. This shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to this digging work, and this vicinity where a large number of city buses are plying is a nightmare, and it’s a total mess out there. Few weeks ago the entire road area was restored, and now a portion of it is being dug. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics?

So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers. Not only is this road being dug up, if you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads being dug up creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does any one from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness? Probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this as a Smart City.