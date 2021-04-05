Spread the love



















Digging Never Stops in the City! Once Again Kankanady-Valencia Rd & Arya Samaj Rd is Dug Up

Mangaluru: Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time Kankanady-Valencia Road in front of Father Muller Hospital and Arya Samaj Road in the City have been dug up again to fix water/UGD issues. If you look at the entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia Road as well as Arya Samaj Road, you will see patchwork at various spots, proof that both these roads have been dug many times. This shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

KANKANADY-VALENCIA ROAD IN FRONT OF FATHER MULLER HOSPITAL:

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning, new roads are constructed, and after a while, the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to road closure in front of Father Muller Hospital to facilitate the water/UGD issue, and it’s a total mess out there. You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia was concretized, it has been dug numerous times, either for faulty water or UGD issues- and it will never end. Similar has been with the case of Arya Samaj road, which has been dug various times and they are still digging to fix water or UGD problems. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics?

ARYA SAMAJ ROAD:

And now with the pipe laying for Natural Gas Supply undertaken by Gail Company, it’s a mess at certain places in the City. A frustrated citizen of Mangaluru, Jude Rego has posted his comments on a WhatsApp group stating, “Welcome to Smart City-Mangaluru..we have built pavements, pathways, and concrete roads..but our town planners and Smart City consultant sporting a ponytail??..never thought we may need pipelines for natural gas in our kitchens…so comes GAIL with their pipelines..now they shall dig those pavements and concrete roads and shall lay their pipelines..who cares about a little inconvenience to the citizens, and who will foot the bill for the insanity. We the Citizens will pay more tax for we want our Smart City and our City planners RICHER..do watch the show folks, commencing soon”.

So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers? Not only are these two roads been dug up, if you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads been dug up creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does anyone from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness? Probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this a Smart City.

And while the district administration and MCC officials are talking about strict rules of following Covid-19 guidelines, Team Mangalorean noticed that the workers at the helm of both these projects were not wearing the masks properly, and only after alerting them about it- they quickly corrected themselves. Now as digging is started once again on Kankanady-Valencia road and also on Arya Samaj Road, and once the work is completed, there are very good chances we will see more digging on these two roads AGAIN soon?