Dilapidated Hanging bridge in Kemmannu Poses Safety Risk for Tourists

Udupi: After the 141 deaths in Morbi’s ill-fated bridge collapse tragedy shocked the country, the question arises of how safe the Kemmannu hanging bridge in Udupi is. Locals have demanded the district administration take precautionary measures.

The Hanging bridge under Kemmannu-Thonse Gram Panchayat was constructed in the 80s for the benefit of the people of the Thimmana Kudru area. After the construction of a permanent bridge to Timmanna Kudru, the locals stopped using the Hanging bridge.

Currently, the bridge remains a tourist attraction and tourists come on weekends to see this bridge and have fun on it. Many times more than the capacity, the crowd gather on the bridge and have fun.

Some parts of this bridge is damaged. The barrier rods are also broken in many places and the bridge is not maintained well. The local grama panchayat has put up a warning board, but unfortunately, the tourists are neglecting it. The dilapidated condition of the bridge poses a safety risk to tourists.

In 2015-16 some parts of the bridge were repaired at the cost of Rs 10 lakh. There is no grant for the local gram panchayat to develop or maintain the bridge. The tourism department has also neglected the bridge that is attracting tourists from far and near. The Gram Panchayat had sent a proposal to the Zilla panchayat and the tourism department for maintenance but it was ignored.

To avoid any major mishap in the future, the district administration and the tourism department should act swiftly to make this tourist destination safe.

When Mangalorean.com contacted deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M, he said that the locals have given the information about the condition of the bridge. I have instructed our officials to check the condition of the bridge technically. Tourists’ safety is our priority, and we will discuss it with the local gram panchayat.

Udupi district minister In-charge S Angara who came to Udupi for the Rajyotsava Celebration, speaking to the media said, “I don’t have the details of the technical problems regarding the Kemmannu Hanging bridge, I will collect them from the officials. Tourists gather in large numbers during weekends; their safety is very important. I will take all the necessary information from the local panchayat officials and the police department”.

