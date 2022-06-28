Dinkar Gupta takes charge as NIA chief

New Delhi: Dinkar Gupta, a 1987 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, on Monday took over charge as Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gupta, who succeeds Yogesh Chandra Modi, will serve as the NIA chief till March 31, 2024.

A former DGP of Punjab Police, he was currently posted as Chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation. Having served as DGP Punjab for two years and seven months, he was looking for a post at the Central level.

Gupta has joined the agency at the time when it is investigating a number of crucial cases – one of them is Antilia bomb scare case.