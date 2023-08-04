Diocesan Housing Program CODP Golden Jubilee Year – Distribution of Housing Aid

Mangaluru: The Canara Organization for Development and Peace (CODP) ® Mangalore, a charitable organization belonging to the Diocese of Mangalore on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee program was held on 03.08.2023 at CODP Mother Theresa hall. On this occasion, CODP organized a program for distribution of financial aid for housing. Out of 100 beneficiaries under the ambitious housing project, 35 beneficiaries were for House Repairs and 65 beneficiaries for construction of New Houses.

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha and Rev. Fr Valerian D Souza, Educare Advisor jointly inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Rev. Fr Vincent D Souza, Director of CODP, welcomed all guests on the dias and beneficiaries. He elaborated the details of the housing project and showed a short video of the project.

Rev. Fr Valerian D Souza addressed the audience on behalf of non-resident businessman Mr Michael D Souza (Dubai) who was one of the key donors for this housing project. It is universally known that the basic needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter. For this, he thanked Mr Michael for joining hands with CODP and for providing the aid to build the house and for repairs. He requested to continue this project and help the needy people and wished success for this program.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and Rev. Fr Valerian D Souza distributed the cheques to the beneficiaries. Bishop addressed the beneficiaries and informed them that the project was implemented by collecting money from the donations received from all the churches during the Lenten alms and other donors. He thanked everyone for this and separately expressed his gratitude to Rev. Fr Vincent D Souza and Donor Mr Michael D Souza for making this program successful.

Vicar General Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Educare Program Advisors Stephen Pinto, Oswald Rodrigues, Henry D Souza, Housing Planning Committee members Joe Coelho, Mrs Irene Rebello, Francis D Cunha, Mariyan Sodality members and Director of Canara Communication Center Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes were present on this program.

This event was attended by 180 beneficiaries and lunch was provided to all of them which was sponsored by Michael D’Souza. Mrs Reena staff of CODP proposed the vote of thanks.

